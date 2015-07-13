Ad
euobserver
Greek MPs to vote Tuesday or Wednesday (Photo: Αλέξης Τσίπρας Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδας)

Greek deal: details and next steps

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Monday’s (13 July) Greek deal is just the first step in a long process that might unlock up to €86 billion of new aid.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chair of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, told press: “The final completion of a deal could take a number of weeks”.

Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noted: “The [summit] agreement is a step toward creating confidence and … there’ll be many more steps needed to implement what has been agreed”.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

