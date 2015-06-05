Tsipras rejects creditors' offer

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras rejected a proposal by the country's creditors for an agreement Friday afternoon (5 June), calling it "a bad negotiation trick".

Tsipras was addressing the Greek parliament two days after European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker presented him a plan prepared by the EU, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unblock a €7.2 billion loan in exchange of Greek structural reforms.