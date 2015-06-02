Before the boat: Understanding the migrant journey

The migration plan that was unveiled by the European Commissioner on 26 May, which featured the resettlement of 40,000 refugees to countries in Europe, is already facing hefty opposition from some of the members states who will be expected to carry the largest burden – particularly Germany and France.
In response, the Commissioner said that such a debate was to be expected, hoping that it will mainly serve as constructive criticism for the discussion of the plan among European Interior ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
