Ad
euobserver
Putin and Renzi in Milan on Wednesday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin attacks EU sanctions on Italy trip

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said EU sanctions are harming the Italian economy on a visit to Milan on Wednesday (10 June).

"We spoke about the sanctions but this was a down-to-earth talk: We spoke not about their cancellation or curtailment but about these sanctions impeding the development of our relations”, he told press after meeting his Italian counterpart, Matteo Renzi.

He said the sanctions cost Italian defence firms around €1 billion in lost income.

“They could hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and US 'ready' to increase Russia sanctions
Putin to stress business ties on Italy trip
Putin and Renzi in Milan on Wednesday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections