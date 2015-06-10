Putin attacks EU sanctions on Italy trip

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said EU sanctions are harming the Italian economy on a visit to Milan on Wednesday (10 June).
"We spoke about the sanctions but this was a down-to-earth talk: We spoke not about their cancellation or curtailment but about these sanctions impeding the development of our relations”, he told press after meeting his Italian counterpart, Matteo Renzi.
He said the sanctions cost Italian defence firms around €1 billion in lost income.
