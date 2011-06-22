Ad
Changing of the guard outside the Greek parliament in Syntagma square, Athens (Photo: Nikita Avvakumov)

Athens wins confidence vote, amid yawning concern over political instability

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The freshly reshuffled Greek government has won a vote of confidence by the country's parliament in an attempt to show strength days before a possible national default.

Meanwhile, according to the latest Failed State Index, out this week, Greece was 'by far the poorest performer' in political deterioration.

Every MP with the governing centre-left Pasok voted to back the cabinet and every member of the opposition apart from two abstentions voted against, giving a result of 155 to...

