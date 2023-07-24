Ad
What's playing out on Rhodes is a real-time process of climatic transition — and perhaps desertification — that we will see again and again (Photo: Sky News/Screengrab)

Rhodes to ruin — fleeing the Greek inferno

by Arthur Neslen, Rhodes/Brussels,

My family and I left Rhodes on Saturday morning (22 July) — just as the island's forest fire escaped all control. But ominous warnings had been in the (35 degree celsius) air all week.

The apologetic manager at the astronomy café on a hilltop who couldn't serve water as it was being siphoned to fight the fires further south; the taxi driver from Apollona in a state of shock and fear after his home village was evacuated, and of course the water-carrying helicopters at Rhodes airport as ...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Arthur Neslen writes about the environment for the Guardian, Open Democracy, Equal Times and others. He was formerly the Guardian's European environment correspondent.

