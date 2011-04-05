Ad
euobserver
The fresh measures will include increased taxes on consumption (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Greece readies fresh round of austerity worth €25bn

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The Greek government is readying a raft of fresh austerity measures aiming to raise some €25 billion over the next four years.

According to Greek daily Kathemerini, the measures will focus on tax hikes rather than cuts to social services this time, with an increase in road tax, the extension of excise duties to non-alcoholic beverages and a boost in the VAT rate from 13 percent to 23 percent on certain items.

A number of public bodies will be closed down and a restructuring of wag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The fresh measures will include increased taxes on consumption (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections