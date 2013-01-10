Ad
euobserver
The Irish have shown 'exceptional patience,' said Kenny (Photo: Council of European Union)

Ireland looks to 'successful' exit from bailout programme

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Ireland is holding itself up as an example of hope for other ailing eurozone countries, saying it is on track to come out of its EU-International-Monetary-Fund (IMF) bailout programme later this year, but that it wants a debt deal first.

"I do believe that Ireland can send a message of hope to other countries as an example of what can be achieved," said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny on Thursday (10 January).

Ireland was given a €85 billion package in 2010 after its property bubb...

