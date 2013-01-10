Germany wants EU budget summit in February

The German government is pressing for a second attempt to reach a deal on the EU multi-annual budget during the next EU summit scheduled for 7-8 February.

But EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has not yet put it on the agenda of the meeting, participants in a briefing organised by the European Movement in Berlin were informed on Thursday (10 January).

One reason for the hesitation may be that Italian elections are due in February, with the fate of Prime Minister Mario Monti stil...