The Frankfurt based ECB is in line for sweeping powers as a single supervisor of the EU banking sector (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

MEPs support banking union, demand say on supervisory board

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs are demanding a say in deciding the chairman and members of a new bank supervisory board as part of their terms for supporting the EU's banking union.

Following a vote of the European Parliament's powerful economic and monetary affairs committee on Thursday (29 November), MEPs adopted a position giving them a veto over the nominee for vice-chairman, alongside a right of investigation for the parliament.

The legislation would set up the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank (E...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

