Ad
euobserver
The US administration's position at the London G20 gathering on 2 April will likely determine the meeting's outcome. (Photo: EUobserver)

EU ministers draft finance chapter of spring summit

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU finance ministers will meet in Brussels on Tuesday (10 March) to prepare a number of key policy documents for agreement by EU leaders who will gather for a summit on 19-20 March.

Chief amongst these will be a "key issues paper" outlining a list of measures to be taken this year to tackle the financial crisis and economic slowdown.

Ministers will debate the proposals for increased financial regulation published by a high-level group of experts headed by former IMF managing dir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The US administration's position at the London G20 gathering on 2 April will likely determine the meeting's outcome. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections