Ad
euobserver

Investigation

How EU funded bike infrastructure is used to 'greenwash' new tarmac

Investigations
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Barbora Janauerová, Daiva Repečkaitė, Zoltán Sipos, Prague,

EU funds encourage countries to invest in cycling for the sake of the environment, but some local authorities understand this as more tarmac and easy green credentials. A team of journalists scrutinised these EU-funded infrastructure projects in four countries benefiting from the cohesion policy — in all of them we found projects that go against the Commission's guidelines on cycling.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.

This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

How EU funds for bike infrastructure are being misused

Tags

InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.

This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections