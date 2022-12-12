How EU rules still allow social dumping through subcontracting

Last summer, Belgium and Europe woke up to one of the worst cases of social dumping in recent history.
A documentary, "Qatar along the River Scheldt", uncovered the human trafficking scandal at a construction site of the chemical company Borealis in the Belgian city of Antwerp.
Subcontracting companies recruited up to 174 workers from non-EU countries like Ukraine, Bangladesh, Turkey or the Philippines. Once in Europe, these highly-skilled workers were mercilessly exploited, inc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Marc Botenga is a Belgian MEP with The Left.
Marc Botenga is a Belgian MEP with The Left.