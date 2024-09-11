Auditors warn climate contribution of EU's €700bn recovery plan 'not clear'

EU auditors have flagged design flaws in the bloc's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) and the national recovery plans of several member states.
In a report published on Wednesday (11 September) they call into question the plan’s climate achievements, which that rate as “not clear.”
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
