Stranded EU holidaymakers could see tougher protection

European holidaymakers who book their travels over the internet could see stronger financial protection if things go awry while away on the jaunt they have cobbled together without the aid of a travel agent.
The European Commission announced on Thursday (26 November) that it is consulting on extending the basic coverage provided by a 1990 piece of legislation, that protects those on package holidays, to more of today's passengers. According to the EU executive's own figures, just under ...
