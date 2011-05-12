Finland cobbles together majority for Portuguese bailout

Finland has managed to cobble together a parliamentary majority in favour of the €78 billion Portuguese rescue. But in doing so, the country has cast the eurosceptic and anti-bail-out True Finns to lead the official opposition.

On Wednesday, incoming prime minister Jyrki Katainen of the conservative National Coalition Party announced that he had won the backing of the centre-left Social Democrats for the bail-out,

With the support of the Centre Party, the Green League and other sm...