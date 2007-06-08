EU commissioner upbeat on Central Asia pipeline

The EU's energy commissioner remains upbeat on the viability of its flagship Nabucco gas project to Central Asia despite Russia's dealmaking in the region, with the European Commission appointing a special coordinator to accelerate progress on the pipeline.

Commissioner Andris Piebalgs told EUobserver at an energy conference in Istanbul this week that "The role of this coordinator will be to look upon what conditions need to be fulfilled from the EU side to really accelerate the proces...