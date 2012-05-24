Ad
Van Rompuy (r) is back to the economic governance drawing board (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Van Rompuy to draft plan for deeper economic union

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU leaders have tasked council chief Herman Van Rompuy with drafting a plan on deepening the eurozone's economic union, potentially via an inter-governmental treaty.

After more than five hours of talks on the need to strengthen growth policies while sticking to the already strengthened deficit rules, EU leaders on Wednesday night (23 May) agreed to come back to these issues at a formal summit on 28 June.\n \n"Our discussion also demonstrated that we need to take the economic and monetar...

