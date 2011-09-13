EU extends music copyright protection to 70 years

Ageing rock stars will benefit from music royalties for a longer period of time under a new regulation adopted on Monday (12 September) by the ministers of EU affairs, extending the current copyright protection from 50 to 70 years.

Out of EU's 27 member countries, 17 voted in favour of the extension, while Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Sweden voted against. Austria and Estonia abstained.

"Performers generally start their ...