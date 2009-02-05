EU mulls Baltic Sea strategy

The European Commission and the upcoming Swedish EU presidency are planning to generate fresh political momentum for cleaning up the Baltic Sea and connecting Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to EU energy grids.
The "Baltic Sea Strategy" - the EU's first regional-level policy - is to create a new club for the eight Baltic coastal countries which may in future meet regularly at foreign minister level to push forward local-interest projects.
The club will not have its own budget or sec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.