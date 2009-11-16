Ad
euobserver
Tuna has been overfished to such an extent that stocks are on the verge of collapse (Photo: Flickr)

Global tuna commission embraces EU proposal

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The global organisation tasked with managing tuna in the Atlantic has unanimously embraced an EU proposal to reduce the annual catch of the critically endangered fish by 40 percent. But conservationists said the cut-back is still not enough to allow stocks to recover.

The EU, alongside Japan, Morocco and Tunisia proposed that the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) reduce the annual total allowable catch for 2010 from the current 22,000 to 13,500 tonn...

Green Economy
Green Economy
euobserver

