Parliament backs tougher rules on sovereign debt speculation

MEPs have backed tougher rules for two of the financial products many hold responsible for exacerbating the economic crisis, pulling back from endorsing some amendments criticised by transparency campaigners for being too aligned with proposals from the industry itself.
The deputies on Monday night backed a ban on transactions in credit default swaps (CDS) - essentially a form of insurance against default - of sovereign debt if those involved do not already own sovereign debt linked to ...
