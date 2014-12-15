Ad
euobserver
Katainen has begun a one-man 'roadshow' to sell the merits of the Juncker 'investment fund' in member states (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Doubts raised about Juncker fund on first stop of PR tour

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission’s growth fund has been described as relying on a “big bet” and falling just short of “financial engineering” on its first ever promotional outing.

The harsh judgement, by a former finance minister, came as EU commissioner Jyrki Katainen began a one-man 'roadshow' to sell the merits of the Juncker 'investment fund' in member states.

His first stop, on Monday (15 December), was Romania, one of the EU’s poorest member states, to speak to a financial sector aud...

Green Economy

euobserver

