Ukip claims second election triumph, piles pressure on Cameron

Ukip continued its insurgency into mainstream British politics on Thursday night (20 November), claiming its second by-election victory in as many months.

Ukip candidate Mark Reckless took the Rochester and Strood constituency on the south-east coast on a swing of over 30 percent from David Cameron's Conservative party. Reckless, whose defection from the Conservative party prompted the snap election, received 16,867 votes, 2,920 more than Conservative candidate Kelly Tolhurst's 13,947....