An anti-immigration arms race by the Labour and Conservative parties is playing into Ukip's hands (Photo: HighVis UKIP)

Analysis

Defeat is most likely result of UK immigration arms race

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Most election campaigns in Britain used to boil down to which party convinces voters it can best handle the economy.

That is how Margaret Thatcher's Conservatives in the 1980s and then Tony Blair's Labour party in the 1990s carved out more than a decade of political dominance.

Fast forward to 2014 and opinion polls indicate that voters have more trust in David Cameron and George Osborne to run UK Plc. than in their Labour or Liberal Democrat counterparts. They should be in pole p...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

