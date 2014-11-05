Ad
euobserver
Renzi demands 'respect' for his country (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Renzi continues row with new EU commission chief

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Italy's PM Matteo Renzi has demanded "respect" for his country after new EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker criticised his and David Cameron's behaviour during an EU summit.

"For Italy, its past, its future, I demand respect. Or rather, I insist on the sort of respect the country deserves," Renzi tweeted on Tuesday evening (4 November) under the hashtag "Europe".

Only a few hours earlier, Juncker told the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Renzi stirs up EU row ahead of eurozone meeting
Renzi demands 'respect' for his country (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections