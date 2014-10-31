Ad
Koha Ditore reports that Eulex gave confidential information to Serbian intelligence services. (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Whistleblower urges external probe into EU mission in Kosovo

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Only an external investigation can restore faith in Eulex, the EU rule of law mission in Kosovo, Maria Bamieh, the British prosecutor at the heart of corruption revelations has told EUobserver.

The revelations, first published in Kosovo daily Koha Ditore earlier this week, say: that a senior official colluded with suspects in criminal cases; that another official took bribes to shut down prosecutions; and that a third one quashed internal Eulex probes.

The story cited transcripts...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

