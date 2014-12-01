Ad
68 percent of migrants in Germany are in active employment, says the OECD (Photo: Paolo Margari)

Germany second top migration destination of choice after US

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More migrants are heading to Germany than any other wealthy country except the US, according to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

An OECD report out Monday (1 December) says Germany recorded a double-digit increase in the number of migrants in 2013 and its fourth consecutive annual...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

