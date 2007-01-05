Ad
euobserver
The OECD has told eurozone members to stop blaming the euro for their economic problems (Photo: European Commission)

Don't blame the euro, OECD says

Green Economy
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

EU governments should stop blaming the euro for economic difficulties and should make their own labour markets more flexible and curb budget deficits instead, economic think-tank the OECD has said.

In its annual Economic Survey of the Euro Area released on Thursday (4 January), the Paris-based organisation delivered the message to member states of the 13-nation eurozone that it is up to them to make the EU's common currency into a success.

The report challenges claims that the e...

Green Economy
Green Economy
euobserver

