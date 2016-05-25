Ad
euobserver
The IMF, led by Christine Lagarde (c), had to give in to German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (r) (Photo: Council of European Union)

Analysis

Greek debt deal doesn't solve the problem

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Eurogroup participants said the outcome of Tuesday's (24 May) meeting was "a breakthrough", a "decisive agreement" and a "very important moment" in the Greek bailout programme.

For the first time, the representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, all Greece's creditors "recognise that Greek debt is unsustainable and that Greece needs debt relief".

Concrete measures were detailed to reduce the cost of debt repaym...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

EU-IMF dispute on Greek debt complicates bailout
EU and IMF agree debt relief for Greece
The IMF, led by Christine Lagarde (c), had to give in to German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble (r) (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections