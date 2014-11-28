Ad
euobserver
Democratic Republic Congo: Unregulated minerals fund wars that kill thousands (Photo: Responsible Sourcing Network)

Conflict minerals: EU can save lives and boost profits

by Peter Nicholls,

It’s not always fashionable to talk about Brussels wielding power. To many, the inner workings of the European Union seem far-removed from day-to-day life, and in particular, corporate power.

But on Thursday (4 December) in the first European Parliament hearing on trade in “conflict minerals”, MEPs will be discussing landmark legislation that could impact European businesses and some of the most fragile and confli...

euobserver

