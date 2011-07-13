Ad
euobserver
Environmental groups are sceptical the measures will help against overfishing (Photo: photo_gram)

New EU policy aims to reduce overfishing by 2015

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In a frank admission that the current EU fisheries policy is "not working", the responsible commissioner Maria Damanaki on Wednesday (13 July) unveiled a new set of measures aimed at reducing overfishing by 2015.

"Our current system is not working in favour of sustainability, this is absolutely sure," Damanaki said during a press conference, noting that 75 percent of the stocks are being overfished and a third of that is in a "worrying state".

In addition, two thirds of the EU's f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Environmental groups are sceptical the measures will help against overfishing (Photo: photo_gram)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections