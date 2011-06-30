Commission unveils 'austerity' package for EU officials

The European Commission has proposed to get rid of 5 percent of EU officials and to make remaining staff work longer in a show of fraternity with crisis-hit member states.

The proposals come as part of Brussels' blueprint for the EU budget for the 2012 to 2020 period, out on Wednesday (29 June).

Commenting on the plan, commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said: "European institutions should ... show solidarity with European citizens, in an era where rigorous cost savings and maximu...