The commission headquarters in Brussels. At least one in 20 staff will be sent packing (Photo: EUobserver)

Commission unveils 'austerity' package for EU officials

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to get rid of 5 percent of EU officials and to make remaining staff work longer in a show of fraternity with crisis-hit member states.

The proposals come as part of Brussels' blueprint for the EU budget for the 2012 to 2020 period, out on Wednesday (29 June).

Commenting on the plan, commission head Jose Manuel Barroso said: "European institutions should ... show solidarity with European citizens, in an era where rigorous cost savings and maximu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

