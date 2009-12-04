Ad
Mr Sarkozy (l): Talk of curbing capitalism goes down well among the French electorate (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Sarkozy's London visit cancelled amid ongoing spat

by Andrew Willis,

A meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, scheduled to take place in London on Friday (4 December), has been cancelled amid ongoing tensions surrounding recent EU appointments.

Both sides cited "diary constraints," with Mr Sarkozy also planning to lunch with the EU's newly appointed permanent president, Herman van Rompuy, on Friday.

The French president recently proposed the London visit as a means of defusing angst over last wee...

