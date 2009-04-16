Ad
Competition for jobs in the EU is set to rise this year as layoffs increase (Photo: EUobserver)

Eurogroup chief predicts huge layoffs

by Andrew Willis,

The chairman of the 16-nation eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, has warned that job losses will escalate this year despite measures taken by EU leaders in recent months to boost the economy.

"There's a risk of mass layoffs by the end of the year," he said while addressing a conference in Brussels on Wednesday (15 April) organised by European trade unions.

Mr Juncker, who is also the prime minister of Luxembourg as well as chair of the eurogroup - the EU nations using the euro curr...

