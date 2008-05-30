Ad
Milk strike spreads across Europe

by Leigh Phillips,

A strike by dairy farmers in Germany is spreading across the European Union, with counterparts in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and France joining in to put pressure on European supermarkets and corner stores.

The German farmers launched their industrial action on Tuesday (26 May) in protest at the low price they are paid by supermarkets.

The country's main dairy federation, the Association of German Dairy Farmers (BDM), said it expects shelves to begin to empty from late ...

