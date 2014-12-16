IMF says Belgian reforms good step, but more is needed

The Belgian government is planning “many welcome measures to address the critical macroeconomic challenges facing the Belgian economy”, but it can do more, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday (15 December).
On the same day Belgian unions organised a general national strike, the IMF presented its findings from a ten-day mission to the country.
“The planned reforms of social security and budgetary mea...
