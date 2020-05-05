Ad
BlackRock is now being asked to set the agenda for that debate, and will even be paid €280,000 to influence the reform agenda for the financial sector (Photo: Pixabay)

Is BlackRock setting agenda for EU climate policies?

by Kenneth Haar, Brussels,

Recently, the European Commission selected BlackRock, one of the most powerful financial companies, which manages over €6 trillion in assets, and known to be a key investor in fossil fuels, to provide paid advice on the integration of social and environmental objectives into European banking regulation. Not a good match.

Given the prominent role expected from private finance in the European Green Deal, we seem to be off to a bad start.\n ...

Author Bio

Kenneth Haar is a member of the Change Finance coalition and researcher at Corporate Europe Observatory.

