ECB chief warns against wage increases

The 15-state-strong euro area has already showed some worrying spill-over effects from the current high levels of inflation which could further harm the bloc's economic outlook, the president of the European Central Bank Jean-Claude Trichet has warned.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (9 July), Mr Trichet expressed his concerns about the further advance of inflation across the single currency area.

Its annual average reached a historic maximum of four...