Brussels delays budget reform talks

An open public debate on the EU budget's reform, launched last September, has been given two additional months, fuelling speculations that Brussels is trying to avoid a negative impact on the Lisbon Treaty's ratification in Ireland.

"The public consultations were planned to end on 15 April. This has been extended until 15 June," European Commission spokesperson Christina Arigho told journalists, citing "a lot of inputs coming in" as a reason for the delay.

The commission's budge...