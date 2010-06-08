Germany sets EU example with €80bn austerity package

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday (7 June) announced spending cuts to the tune of €80 billion in the coming four years, in an example to other European economies struggling with deficits.

"Around €80 billion must be saved until 2014 in order to put our financial future on a solid footing," Ms Merkel told journalists at a press conference in Berlin, after lengthy coalition talks which forced her to postpone a previously scheduled meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

...