Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel had to cancel her meeting with Nicolas Sarkozy amid lengthy budget talks (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Germany sets EU example with €80bn austerity package

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday (7 June) announced spending cuts to the tune of €80 billion in the coming four years, in an example to other European economies struggling with deficits.

"Around €80 billion must be saved until 2014 in order to put our financial future on a solid footing," Ms Merkel told journalists at a press conference in Berlin, after lengthy coalition talks which forced her to postpone a previously scheduled meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Angela Merkel had to cancel her meeting with Nicolas Sarkozy amid lengthy budget talks (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections