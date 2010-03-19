Top EU officials push for agreement on Greek aid next week

Two of the European Union's most senior officials have called on member states to agree on a financial aid plan for Greece when they meet in Brussels for a summit next week.

"It is essential that when we deal with a euro area country there is a European lead and a European responsibility," EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn said at a conference in Brussels on Friday (19 March).

"It is important that the EU in the course of next week comes to a more specific conclusion, specific po...