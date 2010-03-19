Ad
EU leaders will meet for a summit in Brussels next Thursday and Friday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Top EU officials push for agreement on Greek aid next week

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Two of the European Union's most senior officials have called on member states to agree on a financial aid plan for Greece when they meet in Brussels for a summit next week.

"It is essential that when we deal with a euro area country there is a European lead and a European responsibility," EU economy commissioner Olli Rehn said at a conference in Brussels on Friday (19 March).

"It is important that the EU in the course of next week comes to a more specific conclusion, specific po...

