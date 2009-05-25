EU and Korea fail to conclude free trade deal

Leaders from the European Union and South Korea called for a quick conclusion to the ongoing discussions over a free trade agreement after a summit between the two sides in Seoul on Saturday (23 May) failed to produce a breakthrough.
A tentative deal was reached in March but has stalled since then as certain issues have become politicised, in particular the question of refunding import duties under certain conditions.
European carmakers are particularly concerned that the refund...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here