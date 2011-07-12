EU moots changing bailout rules to calm markets

Pressed by Italy's sudden trouble on the markets, eurozone finance ministers on Monday night (11 July) decided to increase the "flexibility and the scope" of the eurozone's bailout fund (EFSF), so far a taboo for Germany and the Netherlands.

"The length of the meeting illustrates that ministers are very concerned of recent market developments and subsequently they took important steps to reinforce our collective crisis response," economics commissioner Olli Rehn said during a press conf...