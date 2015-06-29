Asian markets react mildly to Greek referendum

The value of the euro and of European shares dropped in Asian markets on Monday (29 June), but news of the Greek referendum didn't cause panic.
The single currency went down by almost 2 percent against the dollar, before a slight recovery, and by three percent against the Japanese yen, seen as a safe haven.
Shares in leading British, German, and French firms also fell by 2.9 percent to 3.8 percent. Asian shares fell by 0.4 percent to 2 percent, while the value of gold, also a sa...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
