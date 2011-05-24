New ash cloud disrupts European flights

Flights from and to Scotland have been cancelled due to a volcanic ash cloud from Iceland moving towards other parts of Europe, one year after another Icelandic volcano caused the largest air traffic shutdown since World War II.

British Airways, KLM, Easyjet, Air Lingus and Ryanair suspended all their flights to and from Scotland on Tuesday (24 May) due to a dense cloud from the Grimsvotn volcano which erupted in Iceland over the weekend.

With the British civil aviation authority ...