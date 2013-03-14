EU summit unlikely to change austerity drive

EU leaders are meeting for a two-day summit in Brussels starting on Thursday (14 March) to take stock of lagging reforms aimed at jump-starting the economy.

The summit is to start at 17.00 Brussels time after EU leaders go to their respective political family gatherings.

European Parliament chief Martin Schulz is likely to repeat his warning that a blind austerity drive may have saved the banks, but at the cost of an entire generation of youngsters who cannot find a job.

Hi...