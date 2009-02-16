Slovenia denies east-west divisions over protectionism

Slovenia has joined the club of EU countries speaking out against "the temptation of protectionism" in Europe, while at the same time denying that there is any division among new and old member states on the issue.

"I am observing this temptation of protectionism ... that is moving throughout the world," Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor told foreign journalists in Ljubljana on Friday (13 February).

"I don't think this is a good and proper solution to the problem. I am very sce...