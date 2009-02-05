Ad
euobserver
ECB holds interest rate at 2 percent

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

The European Central Bank left interest rates for the euro area unchanged at 2 per cent on Thursday (5 February).

The move was broadly inline with comments made by its president Jean-Claude Trichet at last month's meeting, although a number of analysts had raised the possibility of further cut this month.

Speaking at a press conference in Frankfurt, Mr Trichet signalled an interest rate cut is highly likely in March however.

"I will repeat our position that 2 per cent is ...

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates in March (Photo: EUobserver)

euobserver

