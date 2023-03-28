Ad
euobserver
EU countries approved the phase-out of petrol, diesel cars from 2035 (Photo: European Parliament)

EU approves 2035 phaseout of polluting cars and vans

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU environment ministers on Tuesday (28 March) agreed on a 2035 phase-out of combustion engine cars, concluding a controversial leg of negotiations with Germany.

The agreement will ban the sale of carbon-emitting cars after 2035 and requires car producers to achieve 55 percent CO2 emission reduction from 2030 to 2034 compared to 2021.

"The direction is clear: in 2035, new cars and vans must have zero emissions. It brings a big contribution to climate neutrality by 2050 and is a ...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

EU countries approved the phase-out of petrol, diesel cars from 2035 (Photo: European Parliament)

Green Economy

